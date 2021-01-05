FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $20.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

SRPT stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

