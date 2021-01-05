Gala Reaches Market Cap of $9.16 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Gala has a market cap of $9.16 million and $47,885.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 508.7% higher against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 117.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00324680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00125846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00515382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00271373 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

