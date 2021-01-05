Game.com 1-Day Volume Tops $318,471.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Game.com token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox, BitForex and Gate.io. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $318,471.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Game.com has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

