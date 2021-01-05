Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.35.

GLPI opened at $40.61 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 142,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.