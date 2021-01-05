Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $3.17 on Monday. Gannett has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

