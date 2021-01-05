Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.17

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.17 and traded as high as $45.64. Gardner Denver shares last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1,506,080 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gardner Denver stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,879,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Gardner Denver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

