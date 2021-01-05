Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $89,976.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gartner by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,684 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

