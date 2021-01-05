Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$154.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.13. Gecina has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

