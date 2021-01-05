General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC) Shares Gap Down to $11.09

General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.50. General Electric Company (GEC.L) shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.77. The stock has a market cap of £919.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About General Electric Company (GEC.L) (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

