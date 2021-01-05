General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFN. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. General Finance has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a P/E ratio of 135.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $578,765 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

