General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

