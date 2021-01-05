Genesis Vision Price Hits $1.66 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $405,061.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005214 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00045156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00350466 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Genesis Vision is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

