Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 11639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

