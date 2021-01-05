Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. 35,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,140. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 852.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

