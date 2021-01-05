Gentex Co. (GNTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.