GeoDB (GEO) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. GeoDB has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $134,395.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00348522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024534 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

