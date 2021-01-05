Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $506.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Geron by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125,326 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Geron by 28.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,967 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

