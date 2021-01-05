Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 546,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 147,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $500.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 89.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 432,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 203,965 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $142,000.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.