GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 24.5% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $801,914.37 and approximately $27,114.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,035.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.14 or 0.03260561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.56 or 0.00470901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.01253804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.00405495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00180075 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

