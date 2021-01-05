Gnosis Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $97.79 or 0.00304364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $147.14 million and $1.79 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

