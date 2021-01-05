Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading 13.7% Higher

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) shares traded up 13.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.31. 3,803,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 1,229,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 78.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 454.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132,314 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

