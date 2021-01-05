Goldcoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.10 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 84.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $19,641.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 421.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.00470885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

