Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Up 9%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 3,217,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 1,342,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

