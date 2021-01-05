Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 813,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 628,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

