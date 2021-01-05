Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 20,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 28,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

