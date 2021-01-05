Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.36. 1,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.