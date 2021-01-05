GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $50.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDRX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GDRX opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

