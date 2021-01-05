Gossip Coin Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $31,052.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016698 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000974 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036675 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

