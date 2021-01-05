Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $194,093.98

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graft has a market capitalization of $194,093.98 and $131.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 65.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00408638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

