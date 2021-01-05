Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives $8.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $9.64 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $532.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.34%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

