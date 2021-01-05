Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of GSBC opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $914,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

