Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,560 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Zillow Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after buying an additional 478,733 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after purchasing an additional 73,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Z stock opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,442 shares of company stock worth $70,434,309 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

