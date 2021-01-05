Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,699 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $431.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

