Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brunswick by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.96. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

