Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Medallia were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,292,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,816,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,909 shares of company stock worth $16,182,821.

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

