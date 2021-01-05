Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UFPI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFPI stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

