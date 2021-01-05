Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,516 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $112.33.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

