Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERI. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

VERI stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

