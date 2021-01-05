Greenrose Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) Shares Up 0.9%

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.10. 22,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 514,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 8.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,984,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 154,375 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 37.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 368,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

