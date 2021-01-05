Gregory Kenneth Kulla Sells 10,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$168,000.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock opened at C$18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.73. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

