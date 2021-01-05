Gregory Kenneth Kulla Sells 10,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$168,000.00.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock opened at C$18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.73. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$19.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
