Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.86. Gritstone Oncology shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 9,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,401 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.