Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.86. Gritstone Oncology shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 9,053 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 92.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,401 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.
About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)
Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
