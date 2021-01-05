GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $901,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -128.29 and a beta of -0.39.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

