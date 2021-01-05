Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Up 9.2%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) shares were up 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.56 and last traded at $90.06. Approximately 283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.61.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGDVY)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

