Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.04 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $41.49 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00346216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00023922 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

