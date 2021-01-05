Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Shares Up 0.2%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.