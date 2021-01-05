HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $190.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. CSFB boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.81. 19,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,582. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after purchasing an additional 259,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 379,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,852 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

