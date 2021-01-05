Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

