HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.12 ($74.25).

HEI opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €60.23 and a 200-day moving average of €53.98. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €66.44 ($78.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

