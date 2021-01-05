Helium (HNT) Price Hits $1.44 on Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Helium has a market capitalization of $92.66 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004347 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017758 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00238315 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,431,523 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

