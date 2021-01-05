HempCoin Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,079.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,410.24 or 0.99871608 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010820 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00058955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,029,104 coins and its circulating supply is 259,893,954 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.